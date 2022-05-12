0
Menu
Sports

Enoch Attah Agyei harbours dream of playing for English giants Chelsea

Enoch Attah AgyeiEnoch Attah Agyei

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Enoch Attah Agyei has set his sights on playing for English giants, Chelsea.

The former Ghana youth star is without a club after leaving Guinian outfit Horoya AC few months ago.

He was on top form before parting ways with Horoya AC and is expected to join a new club before the start of the 2022/23 season.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Medeama winger disclosed his primed target is to play for the two-time Champions League winners and has therefore vowed to work hard in order to achieve his target.

“One of my dreams as a player is play for Chelsea. It is a club I admire and I will be happy to don the Blue jersey. In achieving this dream, I just have to work hard. Everything is possible in life, I started somewhere and have been able to reach a certain level, so I believe with a little push I will achieve my aim”

The 23-year-old featured for Windy Professionals and Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016 before joining Horoya AC in Guinea.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Related Articles: