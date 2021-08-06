Enock Asubonteng and Konadu Yiadom pass medicals ahead of Hearts move

Enock Asubonteng is close to joining Hearts

WAFA duo Enock Asubonteng and Konadu Yiadom have passed their medicals in Accra ahead of their imminent move to Ghanaian champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

The pair were excused from reporting to the Ghana Black Stars B camp by head coach Annor Walker as they looked ahead to completing their move to the capital club.



Last week Ghana Sports Online reported that a deal is in place for midfielder Enock Asubonteng and defender Konadu Yiadom to move to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title-winners.



The were named in Ghana’s Black Stars B squad and were expected to join the team’s camping on Thursday but have sought permission from the handlers to undergo the medicals.



Asubonteng, 20, is a free agent after seeing out his contract with WAFA. The midfield talisman scored 4 times from midfield in 26 appearances for the Sogakope-based club.

Meanwhile defender Konadu Yiadom, who is still contracted to WAFA, also joins the Phobians after Hearts reached agreement with the Academy club.



Hearts of Oak, winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title, are keen to bolster their squad as they prepare to participate in next season’s CAF Champions League.



There is already an agreement in place to sign 30-year-old former TP Mazembe midfielder Gladson Awako and the young midfield duo are expected to add quality and depth to the Phobians.