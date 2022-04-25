Enock Kwateng on target in Girondins Bordeaux away loss to Nantes

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng

France-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng scored for the first time in the French Ligue 1 this season when Girondins Bordeaux suffered an away loss to FC Nantes.

Kwateng scored one of the goals as Bordeaux threw away a two-goal lead to lose 5-3 to Nantes on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire.



The visitors opened the scoring of the match in the 6th minute through Senegalese forward Mbaye Niang. Dutch man Javairo Dilrosun doubled the advantage for Bordeaux before the break.



Nantes scored twice six minutes into the second half to draw level with Kalifa Coulibaly scoring one and the other coming through an own goal.



Kwateng who plays as a right-back or wing-back restored the advantage for Bordeaux with a nice curl after receiving a pass from Dilrosun.

The lead didn't last long as Malian forward Coulibaly scored again to put Nantes on level again.



Nigeria international Moses Simon and Ghana winger Osman Bukari scored in the 76th and 89th minutes respectively to give Nantes the victory in the end.



Bordeaux remain in the relegation zone after the defeat with six points away from the safety places. There are four games left to conclude the season.