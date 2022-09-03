0
Enock Kwateng terminates his contract with Bordeaux

According to Emery Taisne, cordial conversations over terminating Enock Kwateng's contract have been successful.

The former Nantes player has signed his contract termination, according to the journalist.

Enock Kwateng made his Ligue 1 first-team debut on 15 August 2015 against Angers in a 0–0 draw replacing Olivier Veigneau after 79 minutes.

In June 2019, Kwateng agreed a four-year deal with league rivals Bordeaux. Due to the expiration of his Nantes contract, he joined Bordeaux on a free transfer for the 2019–20 season.

The 25-year-old made 29 appearances for Bordeaux and scored one goal last season.

Enock Kwateng has represented France at U16, U17, U18, U19, and U20 levels.

