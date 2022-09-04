Eric Ayiah leaves AS Monaco joins Portuguese side Gil Vicente

Eric Ayiah

Former Ghana youth star Eric Ayiah has departed French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after three years at the club.

The 22-year-old attacker sealed a move to Portuguese side Gil Vicente on transfer deadline day where he will try to resurrect a career that has stalled.



At Monaco, the Ghanaian forward mostly played for the junior sides and was on the fringes of the first team.



Eric Ayiah was confirmed as a reinforcement for Ivo Vieira on the day of the closing of the market and will have a three-year contract waiting for him.





The 13th acquisition of the Barcelos team, from Monaco, is a 22-year-old forward, capped by the youth teams of Ghana, a team for which he scored three goals in the Under-17 World Cup five years ago.



Since then, the player, who can play as a striker or winger, arrived in the Monegasques in 2018, representing the under-19s and the B team.



In pre-season, he was part of the main team, playing against Cercle Brugge and FC Saint-Gall.