0
Menu
Sports

Eric Ayiah leaves AS Monaco joins Portuguese side Gil Vicente

Eric Ayiah2 610x400 Eric Ayiah

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana youth star Eric Ayiah has departed French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after three years at the club.

The 22-year-old attacker sealed a move to Portuguese side Gil Vicente on transfer deadline day where he will try to resurrect a career that has stalled.

At Monaco, the Ghanaian forward mostly played for the junior sides and was on the fringes of the first team.

Eric Ayiah was confirmed as a reinforcement for Ivo Vieira on the day of the closing of the market and will have a three-year contract waiting for him.

 

The 13th acquisition of the Barcelos team, from Monaco, is a 22-year-old forward, capped by the youth teams of Ghana, a team for which he scored three goals in the Under-17 World Cup five years ago.

Since then, the player, who can play as a striker or winger, arrived in the Monegasques in 2018, representing the under-19s and the B team.

I

In pre-season, he was part of the main team, playing against Cercle Brugge and FC Saint-Gall.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE