Eric Baily accuses Manchester United of favoring English players, urges them to learn from Chelsea

Eric Bailly 1 Manchester United defender, Eric Baily

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivorian international, Eric Baily has accused Manchester United of favoring the English players in the team.

According to Eric Baily, the English players in the team are always selected to play whether they deserve it or not.

He urged Manchester United to learn from Chelsea and other big clubs in England who do not give preferential treatment to English players and have been successful.

“Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance. That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs."

He added that because some players know that they will play regardless of their form, they do not give their best and that affects the team in the long run.

“Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance,” Bailly said ahead of Olympique Marseille's Champions League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, September 7.

Eric Baily is currently playing in the French League on loan from Manchester United.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
