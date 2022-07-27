0
Eric Ofori Antwi completes medical ahead of move to Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to capture goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities after the player completed his medicals on Tuesday, July 27, 2022.

The FA Cup Champions are looking forward to boost their goalkeeping department as they prepare for their campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts of Oak are bent on bringing in the former Legon Cities goalkeeper, especially as goalkeeper Richmond Ayi eyes a move away from Ghana.

The former Medeama goalkeeper who is now a free agent is also on the radar of Nsoatreman FC who recently joined the Ghana Premier League.

Eric Ofori Antwi has been one of the best goalkeepers on the domestic scene over the years and has represented Ghana at the international level through the youth ranks.

Last season, he helped Legon Cities finish 9th in the Ghana Premier League.

