Erling Haaland salary: How much does Norwegian earn at Man City?

Erling Braut Haaland, Manchester City striker

Erling Braut Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Manchester City and the Norway national team.

The 22-year-old is the hottest striker in Europe at the moment and his salary has become an issue for discussion globally.



Salary



According the Daily Mail, Haaland earns a staggering 865,000 pounds per week, that’s including bonuses for his goals that are flowing like water from a stream.

That means he could earn up to 45 million pounds in his first year at City.



Fixed salary per week



According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Ramano, Haaland has a fixed 375,000-pound fixed salary at Manchester City.