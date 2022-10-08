Erling Haaland salary: How much does Norwegian earn at Man City?

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Erling Braut Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Manchester City and the Norway national team.
The 22-year-old is the hottest striker in Europe at the moment and his salary has become an issue for discussion globally.
Salary
According the Daily Mail, Haaland earns a staggering 865,000 pounds per week, that’s including bonuses for his goals that are flowing like water from a stream.
That means he could earn up to 45 million pounds in his first year at City.
Fixed salary per week
According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Ramano, Haaland has a fixed 375,000-pound fixed salary at Manchester City.
