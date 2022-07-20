0
Ernest Appiah Nuamah scores for FC Nordsjaelland against Odense Boldklub

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordsjaelland defeated Odense Boldklub 2-0 on the road in the 2022/23 Danish SuperLiga opening match at the Odense Stadium on Monday evening.

After a defensive blunder in the game's third minute, Appiah Nuamah excellently opened the scoring for FC Nordsjaelland.

In the 64th minute, his teammate Andreas Schjelderup replaced him. Abu Francis and Jonas Jensen-Abbew, his compatriots, warmed the bench.

FC Nordsjaelland increased their lead to 2-0 in the 83rd minute when substitute Andreas Schjelderup pounced on a neat pass from Lasso Coulibaly.

After a successful trial in September of last year, Appiah Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Danish club.

FC Nordsjaelland will play Brondby IF in their next Superliga game on the road.

