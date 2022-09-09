Ernest Asante working hard in training to earn starting role at Doxa Katokopias

Ghana international, Ernest Asante has worked very hard in training this week as he gears up to earn a starting place in Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias.
The experienced winger recently recovered from an injury and is yet to start a game.
Last weekend, he climbed off the bench in the second half to help the team in the game against Apollon Limassol.
Although the forward put up a good display, it was not enough as his team lost 1-0 to the matchday opponent.
After that game, Ernest Asante has worked very hard and is now hoping to have a chance to start a game for Doxa Katokopias.
Sources in Cypriot report that the technical team of Doxa Katokopias has been impressed with the display of the player and will give him a big role to play in the upcoming game against Enosis Neon Paralimniou.
