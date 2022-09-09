0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Asante working hard in training to earn starting role at Doxa Katokopias

Asaaaa Ernest Asante

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Asante has worked very hard in training this week as he gears up to earn a starting place in Cypriot club Doxa Katokopias.

The experienced winger recently recovered from an injury and is yet to start a game.

Last weekend, he climbed off the bench in the second half to help the team in the game against Apollon Limassol.

Although the forward put up a good display, it was not enough as his team lost 1-0 to the matchday opponent.

After that game, Ernest Asante has worked very hard and is now hoping to have a chance to start a game for Doxa Katokopias.

Sources in Cypriot report that the technical team of Doxa Katokopias has been impressed with the display of the player and will give him a big role to play in the upcoming game against Enosis Neon Paralimniou.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: