Ernest Middendorp joins Kenpong Football Academy technical team

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head coach, Ernest Middendorp

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head coach, Ernest Middendorp has joined the technical team of Kenpong Football Academy.

Middendorp is expected to play a special role at the club.



Kenpong Academy emerged as the champions of the 2021/22 Central Region Division Two Middle League.

The side defeated Cheetah FC 3-1 and in improving the technical team, the side has hired the services of a veteran gaffer.



Middendorp has coached over 20 clubs. His last stint was with the South African side, Maritzburg United.