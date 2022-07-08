0
Ernest Middendorp joins Kenpong Football Academy technical team

Ernest Middendorp 768x432 Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head coach, Ernest Middendorp

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head coach, Ernest Middendorp has joined the technical team of Kenpong Football Academy.

Middendorp is expected to play a special role at the club.

Kenpong Academy emerged as the champions of the 2021/22 Central Region Division Two Middle League.

The side defeated Cheetah FC 3-1 and in improving the technical team, the side has hired the services of a veteran gaffer.

Middendorp has coached over 20 clubs. His last stint was with the South African side, Maritzburg United.

