Ernest Nuamah on target again for Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Sun, 11 Sep 2022
Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah was on target on Sunday as Nordsjaelland were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland at home.
The young forward scored in the 15th minute to continue his impressive form in front of goal for the Danish side.
His goal gave Nordsjaelland a deserved lead at the Right to Dream Park, but Midtjylland forced a late equalizer.
Nuamah has four goals and two assists in nine starts this season.
Despite being a winger, the Ghanaian has been used as a striker several times this season and has not disappointed.
In September of last year, Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads.
