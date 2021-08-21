0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Ohemeng joins SD Tarazona in Spain

Ghana International Ernest Ohemeng Ghana international Ernest Ohemeng (L)

Sat, 21 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Ernest Ohemeng has completed a move to Spanish club SD Tarazona, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Ohemeng is joining the Segunda Division B side on a free transfer after leaving Salamanca CF at the end of the past season.

The left-winger made 23 appearances in all competitions last term for Salamanca.

Ohemeng joined Salamanca in July 2020 on a short-term deal after a two-year stint with CD Mirandes.

He has previously turned out for Portuguese sides Moreirense FC, FC Arouca, Académica Coimbra, and Rio Ave before heading to Spain.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: