Ernestina Abambila wins Polish player of the season

Black Queens midfielder, Ernestina Abambila, has won the Player of the Season award in the Polish Women's top-flight league.



The UKS SMS Lodz player had an outstanding season for the Polish side, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists in 21 matches.



She played an integral role in Lodz's quest to win the Polish Women's Premier League for the first time.

Their triumph means they will participate in the UEFA Women's Champions League next season.



The former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder, by winning the prestigious prize, has become the first Ghanaian female footballer to win the accolade.



Ernestina Abambila has played at all levels for the national team from Black Princesses, Black Maidens, and Black Queens.





