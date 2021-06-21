Esperance express interest in Karela United striker Diawesie Taylor

Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor

The Ghana Premier League is set to miss another star as Tunisian giants Esperance have expressed interest in Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor, footballmadeinghana.com can exclusively reveal.

The 4-time CAF Champions League winners have officially written to Karela United foe the player.



Karela have responded positively to Esperance’ request and negotiations are set to begin.



Esperance who are currently in the CAF Champions League knockout stage are looking to prepare a solid side for the Tunisia Ligue 1 as well as the CAF Champions League next season.



Taylor, who is currently leading the Ghana Premier League goal king chart with 13 goals is set to depart Ghana for Tunisia for medical in the coming days.

Esperance are keenly looking to conclude the deal with Karela so they could release the player to fly for his medical in the coming days as they look to close the deal.



Karela United are likely to make close to €300k from the deal if it is finally sealed.



Taylor will become the 4th top striker to depart the GPL in the middle of the season following the departure of Daniel Lomotey of WAFA, Kwame Opoku of Kotoko and Joseph Esso of Dreams FC.