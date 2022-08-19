1
Essikado Astro Turf opened in grand style

Essikando Astro Some dignitaries were also at the opening

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

The Essikado Astro Turf was opened in grand style as part of the annual Kundum festival of the Chiefs and people of the Essikado Traditional Area and its environs.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V who graced the occasion undertook the symbolic kick-off which saw the formal opening of the Astro Turf pitch.

Two tournaments took place over three days to mark the formal opening of the football pitch. The two tournaments were the Nana Nketsia IV Tournament and the Joe Ghartey Invitational Tournament.

The Astro Turf was officially opened by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhin of the Essikado Traditional Area. He was supported by Kojokrom Chief, Nana Panyin Yens IV, and the Paramount Queen-mother, Nana Kodu.

The Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey and the Chief Executive of the Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Suleman Abdulai, and others from the Zongo Development Fund were also part of the opening ceremony. Dr. Arafat praised Hon Joe Ghartey for his persistence in ensuring that development came to his constituency.



