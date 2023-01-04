Establishment of Astroturfs by Wembley Sports vital to our sports development – McDan

Dr Daniel McKorley and Robert Coleman

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley has extolled the construction efforts of Wembley Sports in the establishment of Astroturf pitches geared toward sports development across the country.

According to him, the firm which is owned by Robert Tetteh Coleman, is thus far helping to garner and unearth sporting talents across the country and serve as a recreational avenue for sporting activities to improve sports inclusion and harness talents from the area.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on January 4, 2023, Dr McKorley said, “The Astro turfs projects have been very significant to the development of sports in our country and I’m particularly thankful to Wembley Sports for championing this agenda.”



“I was elated when officials from FIFA came down to inspect one the Astroturf pitches and I was surprised by the recommendations made from the football governing body… He [Robert Coleman] has been one of the best Astroturf contractors in the world,” he expressed.



Touching on moves to further establish other pitches across the continent, McDan indicated that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement would ensure that Ghanaian companies can move out of the country and ply their trade under the pact.

“For instance, a 150-acre land has been acquired in Ada for the construction of a sporting village which would be the first of its kind in Africa. We are building four football parks, 10 tennis courts and ITF is adopting that venue as one of its centres in Africa and so there will be a sports clinic, boxing arena and a tartan track to support our youth to train towards the Olympics” he explained.



Meanwhile, to improve and maintain sports inclusion and harness talents in the country, Wembley Sports has currently constructed four artificial pitches in Kotobabi, Dzorwulu, Accra Academy and Nungua



The company also has the capacity to manage its facilities to enhance its life span. It is affiliated with renowned artificial turf manufactures in Europe and Asia and certified by FIFA and UEFA.



