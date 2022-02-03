Ethan Agyare-Danso: Ghana's hidden goal machine

Ethan Agyare-Danso

Source: GNA

He is just 16-years old, but Ethan Agyare-Danso has cultivated the habit of banging in the goals at this early age.

The attacking winger had a remarkable outing in the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL), having scored 15 goals in 15 matches for his current club Woodbridge Strikers League 1 Reserve in Canada.



The Ghanaian-born Canadian had previously won the Golden Boot award in the 2019 ODPL season after scoring 22 goals in 22 matches for his club having also won the Charity Shield.



Danso's depth in front of goal at a very young age is quite remarkable and this earned him a call up to the Canadian U-12 national team, where he played at the Danone Nations Cup back in 2017.



With his exploits on the field of play, Danso is also a very good player on the hard court having won the Ontario Futsal Cup in 2017 and 2018 with his side.

Danso's achievements in his early career of football include, 2018 Jefferson Cup Champion, 2018 Southampton Cup finalist, 2018 Lou Ramos Cup finalist among others.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has over the years granted Ghanaians born out of the country, the opportunity to play for the various national team with goalkeeper Joojo Wallocot, Kofi Kyere, both born in England and Germany respectively given the opportunity to play for the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon as perfect examples.



The GFA is keen on giving more players with Ghanaian lineage the opportunity to play for the national teams, and Agyare-Danso could be the next to be granted such an opportunity.