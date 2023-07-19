Ethan Ampadu completes permanent move to Leeds United move from Chelsea

Ethan Ampadu

Welsh-born of Ghanaian descent, Ethan Ampadu has completed a permanent move to Championship side, Leeds United.

Ampadu joins the Elland Road side from Chelsea.



The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Exerter, signed a four-year deal to move to Elland Road.



“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold,” Ampadu told LUTV.



“Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.



“When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

“That all helped me choose Leeds United.”



Ampadu made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea before spending time on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.



“For me, I am comfortable playing in both positions,” continued Ampadu.



“I know I have to improve in both, so wherever the boss needs me I am happy to play, but I am comfortable in both.



“I’m just raring to go now.”