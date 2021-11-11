Ethiopia vs Ghana: How Black Stars could line up for the crucial encounter

Black Stars

• Black Stars line up against Ethiopia

• Mubarak Wakaso and Andy Yiadom set to return to Black Stars line up



• Black Stars face Ethiopia today in World Cup qualifiers



Black Stars will engage Ethiopia in a last but one Group G fixture of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Orlando stadium in Johannesburg today.



Head coach Milovan Rajevac could name quite a different lineup to that of the team that beat Zimbabwe 1-0 last month due to some absentees.



Players like Thomas Partey and Benjamin Tetteh who started the game in Harare will miss today’s encounter through injury.

It is expected that, Mubarak Wakaso will make his return to the starting eleven to partner Idrissu Baba in midfield.



Meanwhile, in defence, Andy Yiadom who missed the two games in November through injury could take his place on the right. It is very likely Baba Rahaman will maintain his spot on the left with Daniel Amartey paring Alexander Djiku in the heart of the defence.



In attack, Kamaldeen Sulemana and captain Andrew Ayew could operate from the left and right-wing respectively, while Kudus Mohammed take up the number 10 role.



Jordan Ayew, however, is expected to lead the line.



Ghana is second in the group with 9 points behind leaders, South Africa. Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are third and fourth with three and one points respectively.

Hence, the Black Stars need a win today to enhance their chances of making the play-off round of the qualifiers.



Find below the possible line-up:



Jojo Wallocott; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Abdul Rahman; Idrissu Baba, Wakaso, Dede Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jordan Ayew.



