Eto'o reacts to Ghana's friendly against Brazil next month

Samuel Eto'o is the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o has hinted that a scout will attend Ghana's international friendly against Brazil scheduled next month.

The four-time Africa champions will face the five-time World Champions in a friendly game as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup.



Thus Brazil have secured a friendly against an African side (Ghana) to test their readiness and also assess how the team fares when they face Cameroon in the final group game on December 2, 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Joy FM on Ghana's friendly line up against Brazil, Samuel Eto'o hinted that the technical team will be keeping an eye on that game.



“I believe one of Cameroon’s coaches will watch Ghana vs Brazil friendly so to anticipate and know what to expect.”, he said in an interview.



Samuel Eto'o is currently in Ghana for ambassadorial activities for Qatar ahead of the World Cup.