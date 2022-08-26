0
Eto'o endorses Klala's Black Stars song, set to compose one for Cameroun

Eto Kla La Song.jpeg Eto'o and Kla La

Cameroun legend Samuel Eto'o has endorsed musician Klala's Black Stars official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 song

The Cameroun football association president on Thursday called on the musician-Daniel Kotey Neequaye at latter's studio in Teshie.

The visit formed part of the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker's three-day working visit to Ghana as FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar ambassador.

"The visit was for Eto'o to have a live studio experience with me concerning the song I did for the Ghana National football team for the World Cup in Qatar," said Klala.

He added " It was also to know more about me,, I explained the details and powerful message in the song. According to him, the song has won his heart and his love for the song is deep, he as a result, pleaded with me to do a song for the Cameroon national team for the World Cup.

"Visiting me in Teshie is a privilege, and he now considers me as a brother."

He pointed out that"I want to give thanks to Mr Henry Asante, GFA's Communications Director for his contribution to this move and Mr Kurt Okraku, GFA president , Aworrshiaa Movement and every one that contributed to this success story,l am expected to travel to Qatar in November for the World Cup."

