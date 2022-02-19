Etouga may not impress against Hearts of Oak match - Charles Taylor

Kotoko striker, Mbella Etouga

Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko on February 20

Kotoko stretch Hearts of Oak on the league table



Etouga eyes good game against Hearts of Oak



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has disclosed that Cameroon striker, Franch Mbella Etouga, may not impress in the Super Clash game between Accra Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko.



According to Taylor who played for two of the top clubs, matches between the two sides do not often favour big names in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Sports, the six-time Ghana Premier League winner described Etouga as a good player but urged fans to lower their expectations of him.

“In matches between Hearts vs Kotoko, the best players don’t impress. Mbella is a good player but ask yourself, its Hearts of Oak he is going to face,” Charles Taylor told GhanaWeb Sports.



He added, “if you don’t take care you would ask yourself why we are not seeing Mfegue and Mbella. Often during these games, it’s the player you least expect who impresses and people get to know about him.”



Franch Mbella Etouga and fellow Cameroonian George Mfegue joined the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal from Avion Academy.



Etouga is the leading top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals in 10 games despite missing the first five games of the season for Kotoko.