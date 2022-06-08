Etouga not at my level - Ishmael Addo rejects comparisons

Legendary Hearts of Oak striker, Ishmael Addo

Kotoko win Ghana Premier League

Etouga score 21 goals



Charles Taylor says Etouga cannot be compared to Ishmael Addo



Legendary Hearts of Oak striker, Ishmael Addo has shutdown debates that Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga is a more prolific goal-scorer than he was.



Ishmael Addo stated in an Angel TV interview that until Etouga matches his record of winning the Ghana Premier League goal-king thrice on the bounce, he would not be at his level.



Ishmael Addo however congratulated Etouga for scoring 21 goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



“I don’t really follow the Ghana League but I heard about him [Mbella]. I congratulate him for the achievement but you can’t say he has broken my record. I won the goal king on three consecutive occasions so not until he is able to do that”- Ishmael Addo on Angel TV.

“Dan Owusu won it three times and I came to equal it so you can’t break it with one goal-king. I was second in the CAF Champions League,” he added.



Ishmael Addo noted that there has been a drop in standard with regards to the Ghana Premier League. He bemoaned the inability of Ghanaian clubs to make an impact in CAF inter-club competitions.



“The difference in Ghana soccer now and the difference back then. Now, the local team cannot go past the group past the group stages which is very bad,” he said.



Ishmael Addo also opened up on the secret to his goal-scoring prowess. He mentioned that he was ambitious and hungry to succeed.



"I was very ambitious as a player. I could do everything on the field but I don’t feel comfortable if I don’t score. I was always looking to score. Scoring goals gave me fulfilment, he said.



With 21 goals so far, Etouga is one goal shy of equaling Ishmael Addo's 22-goal record which is the highest in the history of Ghana Premier League.