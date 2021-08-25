Eugene Ansah set to miss Hapoel Beer Sheva's ECL clash against Anorthosis

Ghana international Eugene Ansah

Ghanaian forward, Eugene Ansah could miss Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva's Europa Conference League play-off second leg clash against Cypriot side Anorthosis.

The winger picked up a knock in the Toto Cup semi-final against rivals Hapoel Haifa, making him a doubt for the game on Thursday, August 26, 2021.



The 26-year-old is a key player for the Israeli club and his absence will be a huge blow for the club.

Hapoel Beer Sheva were held at home by the Cypriot side in the first leg last week.



The winner of the match in the two-legged fixture will progress to the group stage.