Eugene Ansah set to miss Hapoel Beer Sheva's ECL clash against Anorthosis

Ghanaian forward, Eugene Ansah could miss Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva's Europa Conference League play-off second leg clash against Cypriot side Anorthosis.

The winger picked up a knock in the Toto Cup semi-final against rivals Hapoel Haifa, making him a doubt for the game on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the Israeli club and his absence will be a huge blow for the club.

Hapoel Beer Sheva were held at home by the Cypriot side in the first leg last week.

The winner of the match in the two-legged fixture will progress to the group stage.

