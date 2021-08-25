Eugene Ansah set to miss Hapoel Beer Sheva's ECL clash against Anorthosis

Wed, 25 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian forward, Eugene Ansah could miss Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva's Europa Conference League play-off second leg clash against Cypriot side Anorthosis.
The winger picked up a knock in the Toto Cup semi-final against rivals Hapoel Haifa, making him a doubt for the game on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
The 26-year-old is a key player for the Israeli club and his absence will be a huge blow for the club.
Hapoel Beer Sheva were held at home by the Cypriot side in the first leg last week.
The winner of the match in the two-legged fixture will progress to the group stage.
