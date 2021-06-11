Euro 2020: Check out European countries with players of Ghanaian descent

The European Championship is a prestigious tournament for nations in Europe but there are some players of Ghanaian descent who will be involved in the mouthwatering competition.

With the tournament, dubbed Euro 2020 starting today, all participating nations have their 26-man squad intact and that has included players who can trace their roots to Ghana.



France has been a country widely known for naming several players with African roots into their squad as they have 12 for the tournament.



They are predominantly from francophone countries.



The three foreign players of Ghanaian descent will be looking to put up a good showing and eventually hoist the flag of their country high.



Below are the three individuals looking to remotely make Ghana Proud:

Memphis Depay







Depay was born on February 13, 1994, in Ghana to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother. He grew up in the Netherlands and opted to feature for the Dutch national team.



With talisman and captain Virgil van Dijk ruled out due to injury, Depay is the man expected to play an influential role should the Netherlands have a tournament to remember. The Lyon forward has netted 26 times in 64 appearances for Holland.



Jeremy Doku





The winger of Ghanaian descent is expected to blossom in the tournament. Belgium's squad is full of world class superstars as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Thibaut Courtois. And for the 19-year-old to be included shows how he is highly rated by manager Roberto Martinez.



Born to Ghanaian parents in Belgium, Doku once was eligible to switch international allegiance to Ghana despite representing the country of his birth at various youth stages but decided otherwise.



The Rennes attacker has two goals to his name after eight matches played for Belgium.



Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond Ampadu





The 20-year old is the son of former professional footballer Kwame Ampadu who played for Ireland in his active days. The midfielder has already been capped twenty-two times by Wales's national team.



Also watch the Friday Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV in the post below:



