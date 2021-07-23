Europa Conference League: Najeed Yakubu registers assist in Vorskla’s 2-2 draw against KuPS

Ghanaian player, Najeeb Yakubu

Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu provided an assist as the Ukrainian side, Vorskla Polta made a bold step towards the Europa Conference League qualification against KuPS on Thursday.

Nigeria international, Aniekpeno Udoh scored for KuPS in the sixth minute to put the home side in the lead against Vorskla.



The Ukrainian club were however not pegged back for long, providing a quick reply on the 29th-minute mark through Malian forward, Ibrahim Kane at the Savon Sanomat Areena.



Najeeb Yakubu was on hand to provide an assist to Kane who wasted no time in pulling the equalizer.



Vorskla are bent on qualifying for the EUROPA Conference League took the game to KuPS which led to their second goal, scored by Olivier Thill from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Vorskla managed to hold on to the lead for the most period of the second half before giving away the lead to draw 2-2.



KuPS central defender, Diogo Tomas rose to the occasion to pull level in added time to put the game 2-2 at full time.



Vorskla have a slight advantage after the 2-2 away draw going into the second leg at home on July 29, with Najeeb Yakubu expected to repeat the high-quality performance exhibited in the first leg in Finland.