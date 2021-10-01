Europa Conference League: Teenager Raymond Frimpong Owusu cameos for Zorya in defeat to AS Roma

Ghanaian player, Raymond Owusu Frimpong

Ghanaian teenager, Raymond Frimpong Owusu, was an injury-time substitute for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on Thursday in their 3-0 defeat to AS Roma at home in the Europa Conference League.

The 19-year-old was introduced in the 92nd minute to replace Artem Gromov at the Slavutych-Arena.



This was his second appearance in the newly created competition after debuting in their Group C opener against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Owusu, a graduate of the Gold Coast Academy, is knocking on the door for more minutes.



He has already scored three goals in six appearances in the Ukrainian top-flight.