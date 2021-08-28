Europa League: Tekpetey, Elvis Manu to help Ludogorets progress from Group F

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey

The Ghanaian pair of Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu will have a key role to play for Ludogorets in the Uefa Europa League this season.

Having progressed from the playoffs, the Bulgarian giants have today been drawn in Group F of the group stages of the European inter-club competition.



In that group, Ludogorets are scheduled to compete with Serbian and Danish giants Red Star Belgrade and Midtjylland respectively.



The third and final opponent is strong Portuguese Primeira outfit Sporting Braga.

On the back of last season where Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu displayed impressive form for Ludogorets, the team will rely on the two players and all other players to come good and help the side to go past the group stage of the Uefa Europa League.



Meanwhile, other Ghanaian players set to feature in this season’s Europa league include Kelvin Yeboah [Sturm Graz] and Jeremie Frimpong [Bayer Leverkusen].



