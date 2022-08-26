0
Europa League: Thomas Partey's Arsenal drawn in Group A

Thomas Partey 67890 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey's Arsenal have been drawn in Group A of the 2022/2023 Europa League.

The Gunners will face PSV from the Netherlands, Bodo from Sweden, and FC Zurich from Switzerland in the group.

Meanwhile, Razak Abalora, Edmund Addo, and Mudasiru Salifu's Sheriff Tiraspol were drawn into Group E together with Manchester United, Real Sociedad, and Omonia.

The new Europa League season will begin on Thursday, September 8, 2022, according to UEFA.

Partey hopes to win the European second-tier trophy for the second time since 2018.

Arsenal have set their season off to a blistering start and currently sit top of the English Premier League with a 100 percent record after three matches.

They face Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



