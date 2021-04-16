Europa League: Why Aubameyang miss Arsenal 4-0 win over Slavia Prague

Aubameyang wey bin dey hospital after im contract malaria on Gabon duty

Arsenal cruise into di semi-finals of di Europa League as dem waya Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday.

Di Gunners produce one of dia best performances dis season to turn a potential difficult night into ogbonge away victory.



More interestingly dem do so without dia captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wey bin dey hospital after im contract malaria wen im bin dey on international duty wit Gabon.



Di 31-year-old score for Gabon 3-0 win over DR Congo for Africa Cup of Nations qualification on 25 March.



"I don spend few days for hospital dis week," na so Aubameyang tok for Instagram.



"I already dey feel much better every day, thanks to di great doctors wey detect and treat di virus so quickly.



"I bin no really feel myself di last couple of weeks but I go come back stronger than ever soon!"

Malaria na tropical disease wey moquitoes dey spread. Symptoms usually dey appear seven to 18 days after infection, but e no dey contagious.Arsenal secure wetin dia manager Mike Arteta describe as "important win for crucial moment" afta di first-eg end 1-1 for Emirates stadium.Nicolas Pepe open di scoring for di 18th minute before Alexandre Lacazette convert penalty three minutes later afta Slavia player foul Bukayo Saka inside di box.

Saka coolly swept in di third as Arsenal tear dia Czech opponents apart once more.



Di win keep Arsenal hope of winning di competition alive - especially as e don dey look like dia only realistic chance of qualifying for European football next season.



"Di boys bin dey gingered from di start," Arteta tok. "We won in a convincing way, so credit to di players."



Di Gunners go face Villarreal - wey dia former Arsenal coach Unai Emery dey manage - for di last four.



