European clubs show interest in Hasaacas Ladies' Evelyn Badu

Evelyn Badu won player of the tournament at the CAF WCL

Badu was the top scorer with five goals at the CAFWCL



Hasaacas Ladies missed out on CAFWCL trophy



Hasaacas Ladies FC forward Evelyn Badu has drawn interest from European clubs after her stunning show in the CAF Women's Champions League last month.



Head coach, Yusif Basigi has confirmed that despite the interest, the club is yet to receive an official bid from any interested party.



Badu emerged as the top scorer of the inaugural edition of the tournament with five goals. She scored three in the group stage, which earned her player of the group stage award.

The 19-year-old scored two in the knockout stage to guide the Ghanaian champions to a historic final. Unfortunately, a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundown at the 30th June stadium meant the 'Doo' girls had their necks decorated with the Silver medals.



Badu at the tournament won three man-of-the-match awards and was eventually crowned the player of the competition.



Speaking with Joseph Adamafio on Sports Check, GhanaWeb TV, Basigi said: "For now, we have not had any message from Sundowns. Although, there have been one or two approaches from other clubs in Europe. But we are waiting for official letters(from the clubs) so that we will weigh and see which one is good for her and even other players"



Meanwhile, Hasaacas Ladies have clinched their fourth title in 2021 after beating Lady Strikers, 3-2 in the Ghana Women's Super Cup finals.



