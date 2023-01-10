Europeans and South Americans dominate over 60 applications for Black Stars job - GFA confirm

Black Stars

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the FA has received over 60 applications for the vacant Black Stars head coach role.

Ghana are without a manager since Otto Addo resigned from the role in December 2022, right after the Black Stars' exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Twum, the FA's mail has been flooded with applications, which proves the Black Stars' attractive brand.



“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM.



He added that European and South American coaches dominate the applications received thus far.



"Most of them are European coaches and some of them are from South America."



He, however, noted that no local coach has applied for the job.

"So far, no. Application-wise, no. But I've heard on radio that some people have said they want the job."



He further asserted that the GFA will name a new Black Stars coach in January 2023.



“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there," he said.



The Black Stars will return to action in the first international break of 2023 in March when they face Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.



