Eva Adom Amankwaa ranked Top Women’s Player in Table Tennis in Ghana

Source: Amuda Yussif Fuseini, Contributor

Ghanaian female tennis star who doubles as an Army Officer, Eva Adom Amankwah, has been ranked number one in the latest Women’s table tennis ranking in Ghana.

The exceptional and gifted player won the spot with 520 points in the latest ranking released by the Ghana Table Tennis Federation.



She expressed her excitement about maintaining her spot and reiterated that she was ready to take the continent by storm.



The army officer is the reigning champion of the National Homowo Table Tennis Championship Title.



According to her, she was prepared for any challenge that would come her way.



Eva Adom Amankwah was still hopeful she would be declared one of the best on the continent because she has what it takes to be there.

She is known to be one of Ghana’s best spinners in the game.



Meanwhile, Cynthia Kwabi from Immigration Service ranked second with 460 points with Beatrice Gyasi from the Ghana Police Service coming third with 280 points while youngster Blessing Labanti placed fifth with 210 points.



In the male category, Abrefa Derek, an Immigration officer topped with 360 followed by Emmanuel Commey with 250 points.



These players are preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.