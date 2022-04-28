0
Menu
Sports

Eva Adom Amankwaa ranked Top Women’s Player in Table Tennis in Ghana

Women In Tennis Eva Adom Amankwah, has been ranked number one in the latest Women’s table tennis ranking in Ghana

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: Amuda Yussif Fuseini, Contributor

Ghanaian female tennis star who doubles as an Army Officer, Eva Adom Amankwah, has been ranked number one in the latest Women’s table tennis ranking in Ghana.

The exceptional and gifted player won the spot with 520 points in the latest ranking released by the Ghana Table Tennis Federation.

She expressed her excitement about maintaining her spot and reiterated that she was ready to take the continent by storm.

The army officer is the reigning champion of the National Homowo Table Tennis Championship Title.

According to her, she was prepared for any challenge that would come her way.

Eva Adom Amankwah was still hopeful she would be declared one of the best on the continent because she has what it takes to be there.

She is known to be one of Ghana’s best spinners in the game.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Kwabi from Immigration Service ranked second with 460 points with Beatrice Gyasi from the Ghana Police Service coming third with 280 points while youngster Blessing Labanti placed fifth with 210 points.

In the male category, Abrefa Derek, an Immigration officer topped with 360 followed by Emmanuel Commey with 250 points.

These players are preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.

Source: Amuda Yussif Fuseini, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars
Alan-Bawumia ticket is ‘rubbish, childish symbolism’ – Kwesi Pratt
Fire all striking workers, replace them with military – Prof. Adei
Kalsoum Sinare: The gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe
Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars
Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner