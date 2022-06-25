Evans Aryee represents Ghana in ‘East Flanders Strongest’ in Belgium

Belgium-based Ghanaian powerlifter and strongman, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Belgium-based Ghanaian powerlifter and strongman, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, popularly known as ‘Evans The Hulk’ is set to participate in another edition of East Flanders Strongest in Belgium.

East Flanders Strongest is a weightlifting competition. Explaining how prepared he was for his upcoming competition on Sunday, June 26, 2020, at Stekene, East Flanders, Belgium, he indicated that he is poised to emerge victorious at the end of the competition.



To this end, he called on Ghanaians both home and abroad to support him as he lifts high the flag of Ghana.



“I must admit a lot has gone into my preparation for this particular competition. For me, my approach for every competition is almost all the time different. I look forward to doing exceptionally well in this competition to lift the flag of Ghana even high in the area of diaspora powerlifting. I am also appealing to all my fans to support me in their numbers,” he entreated.



‘Evans The Hulk’ further expressed hope to represent Ghana in international competitions, especially in the Olympics.

“One of my biggest goal is to help promote the sport of powerlifting and strongman, especially in my home country, Ghana. So I have extensive plans of representing Ghana at international competitions like the Olympics when the opportunity avails itself,” he disclosed.



Past glory



The Ghanaian-born athlete has over the years lifted high the flag of Ghana by leading competitions in Belgium and other European countries. Recently, Evans was adjudged Belgian deadlift record holder with a total of 338kg.



He also competed in FIBO, one of the biggest fitness competitions in the world. Evans is tipped for greatness as he continues to challenge the status quo and lift high the flag of Ghana in international weightlifting competitions.