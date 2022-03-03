Evans Yeboah-led Badminton Association take stock of achievements

Evans Yeboah and other executives of the Ghana Badminton Association

The Ghana Badminton Association has moved to quash what they view to be a smear-campaign by some administrators against the association and its president, Evans Yeboah.

At a press conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the president and executives of the Association took turns to extensively outline achievements of the current administration.



The transformation of the association under the leadership of Evans Yeboah ranges from the discovery and nurturing of talents through to the hosting of local competitions to the hosting and participation in continental competitions.



Evans Yeboah detailed that on the front of talent development, the Ghana Badminton Association has organized various competitions and undertaken various projects to achieved the set objectives.



With regards to infrastructure, he espoused some steps taken by the GBA to ensure that existing infrastructure are well-maintained.



In an attempts to rubbish claims of financial mismanagement, Evans Yeboah expounded that every penny spent by his outfit has been accounted for and that good standing members of the association and relevant stakeholders have been briefed about any expenditure by the association.

He highlighted some successes chalked by the Ghana Badminton Association in the areas of continental competitions and local events.



He further gave an insight into plans by the association and outlined some competitions that Ghanaian badminton players will be partaking.



He concluded his address with a call on Ghanaians to disregard ‘false reports’ about him and the association.



