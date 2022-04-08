1
Evelyn Nsiah-Asare vows to walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday

801C8EE0 47D1 43E8 B0FC 964DC389EB08.jpeg Evelyn Nsiah-Asare

Fri, 8 Apr 2022

Asante Kotoko board member Evelyn Nsiah-Asare has vowed to walk from Kumasi to Sunyani this weekend when the club defeats Hearts of Oak 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The two most glamourous clubs on Sunday, April 10, 2022, will lock horns in a matchday 24 encounter of the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare says she is confident the Porcupine Warriors will triumph over the Phobians.

According to her, she foresees Asante Kotoko winning 4-0 and plans to walk to Sunyani should that happen.

"I will walk from Kumasi to Sunyani should Asante Kotoko beat Hearst of Oak 4:0 on Sunday,” the Asante Kotoko board member said.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kick-off is at 18:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
