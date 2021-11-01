'Even Ronaldo didn't get this' - Augustine Okrah thanks Bechem United fans

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

• Augustine Okrah made his return to Bechem United after seven years with a goal

• He claims he got the best reception from the home fans than what Manchester United fans did for Cristiano Ronaldo



• The playmaker joined the Hunters after parting ways with Asante Kotoko



Winger Augustine Okrah is happy about the reception he received on his second debut for Bechem United against Medeama SC in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Augustine Okrah was unveiled as a Bechem United player at the Nana Foso Gyeabour's Park after joining the Hunters ahead of the 2021/2021 Ghana football season.



The winger was warmly welcomed by the people of Bechem following the unveiling and the player topped it up with a goal and two assists in their 4-0 win over Medeama.

The player has compared his return to that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United as he claims that he had the best reception than that of the Portuguese international.



"Thank you Bechem for this wonderful welcome given me today as we beat Medeama 4-0. Even C. Ronaldo didn't get this after he rejoined Man United: One goal, two assists and three points," he tweeted after the game.



Okrah and his other Hunters will travel to the Baba Yara Stadium for their matchday two games against Asante Kotoko.



