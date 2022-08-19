1
Menu
Sports

Everton in advance talks with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus - Reports

Kudus Mohammed Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Everton have reportedly shown interest in Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are in advance talks with Ajax for the transfer of the Ghanaian.

Mohammed Kudus has been out of favour at Ajax. The young midfielder has struggled for minutes in the first two games under new manager, Alfred Schreuder.

The 22-year-old was the best player for Ajax during pre-season, scoring four goals in four games, but he has played less than 10 minutes in two games in the 2022/2023 Eredivisie.

Kudus is in his third season at Ajax after joining from Nordsjaelland for a fee of 9 million euros in 2020.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide