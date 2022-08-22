0
Everton target Mohammed Kudus features for Ajax in narrow win against Sparta Rotterdam

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus was a second-half substitute for Ajax on Sunday when the team cruised past Sparta Rotterdam with a 1-0 win in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The talented forward since last week has been linked with a transfer to English Premier League outfit, Everton.

While he remains contracted to Ajax, he was named in the matchday squad of the team in the matchday 3 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie campaign.

On the matchday, new signing Steven Bergwijn scored in the 37th minute to give Ajax the deserved lead.

Later in the second half, Mohammed Kudus was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute as he replaced compatriot Brian Brobbey.

Checks have revealed that it is still possible for Mohammed Kudus to join Everton before the summer transfer window shuts.

