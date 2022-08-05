Every Arsenal fan can marry a witch- Sports Debate pundit claims

A photo of Arsenal supporters

One of the fans who featured on this week’s episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate has taken a swipe at Arsenal fans while making his top four predictions ahead of the 2023 English Premier League.

According to the Liverpool fan who was disappointed that host Joel Eshun brought up Arsenal in the conversation for the top four slots, the Gunners won't make any difference in the upcoming league.



Describing Arsenal fans as those who can accommodate and marry a witch, the Liverpool fan urged the Gunners to stay in their lane and forget about the top four.



"How can you mention Arsenal in a top four conversation, they are a joke, and when I see an Arsenal fan, someone who can marry a witch."



He, however, added that Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team will end the new season as Champions of England while Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspurs will occupy the other top four spots.

"Liverpool will win the League trusts me. Man City will fight and will lose but will finish in the top four. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs will take the remaining top four spots so please forget about Arsenal," he told Joel Eshun.



Watch the full video of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



