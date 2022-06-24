Every sponsor will choose Date Rush over failing Ghana Premier League - Obiri Boahen

Deputy NPP General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen complains about standard of Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL



Wonders, WAFA, and Sharks relegated from 2021/2022 GPL



Former Management member of Bofoakwa Tano, Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that TV3's Date Rush show is more appealing to sponsors than the Ghana Premier League.



The deputy national secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party and legal practitioner made this statement while discussing the sharp decline in the staandard of the Ghana Premier League.



According to him, the standard of the league and low quality of football deters potential sponsors from investing in the league.



He claimed that sponsors will now choose TV3's Date Rush show ahead of the Ghana Premier League because administrators are not doing the right thing.

"If the Tanzanian and Ethiopian leagues rank better than that of Ghana, then there is something wrong here administratively. We have Ghanaian players moving to Tanzania and Ethiopia and we sit down as a country and behave as if all is well.



"I have heard that the league doesn't have a sponsor, and they (GFA) are struggling to get sponsorship. Who should invest his money in this league when he can go and sponsor Date Rush because the standard of the league is low.



"It's not like I'm talking against them, but the standard of the league is very low," Nana Obiri Boahen told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese On Okay 101.7 FM on Friday, June 24, 2022.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season ended on Sunday, June 19 without a title sponsor.



Asante Kotoko were crowned champions, while Techicman Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks were relegated to the Division One League.



