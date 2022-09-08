Everybody deserves a chance - Medeama captain on Asamoah Gyan’s World Cup wish

Asamoah Gyan celebrating his goal against USA in the 2010 World Cup

Medeama SC skipper Kwesi Donsu believes Asamoah Gyan deserves a chance to handed a Ghana call-up ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt and last featured actively in the 2020/21 season for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities where he made just five appearances and failed to score.



The 36-year-old is the all-time leading goalscorer of Ghana, with 51 goals.



"Asamoah Gyan has not retired from international football and if the technical team wants him, why not invite him. Black Stars is there for everyone and once Gyan can play, why not give him a chance to help us," Donsu told GNA Sports.

"If Gyan is fit, why not call him because of his impact on the field. He is a senior player and has the experience in football which could be helpful to the young ones.



"Everybody deserves a chance and we want to do well to move Ghana football forward."