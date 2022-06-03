Everybody will blame the coach but it’s the player who has to put the ball in the net - Karim Zito

Karim Zito

The head coach for the Ghana U20 national team, Karim Zito has refused to accept blame for the team’s disastrous performance in the ongoing Maurice Revello Tournament.

A few hours ago, the Black Satellites lost 1-0 to Indonesia in the second group match of the tournament.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Karim Zito said it is the players that should be blamed for the team’s inability to score today.



“Everybody will be blaming the coach but in this match from my side, we created a lot of chances. Putting the ball in the net is the player, not me,” the experienced coach said.

Ghana after today’s defeat now has two losses in the ongoing tournament.



The Black Satellites lost their first match to Mexico and will now prepare to face Venezuela in the final group match.



The poor results from the two games mean that the Ghana U20 team has been eliminated from the Maurice Revello tournament.