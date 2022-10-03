'Everyone is frustrated' - Jordan Ayew reacts to Crystal Palace's defeat to Chelsea

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew, is disappointed to have not snatched a point in their matchday 8 2022/2023 English Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea in Graham Potter's first game in the Premier League since taking over from Thomas Tuchekl as the head coach of the Blues.



Reacting to the defeat, Jordan Ayew who set up French international Odsonne Edouard to score Palace's first goal in the 7th minute believed that they should have gotten at least a point from the game.



“Frustration, everyone is frustrated. This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute."

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless."



“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard,” Jordan Ayew said after the game.



Crystal Palace are currently 17th on the 2022/2023 Premier League table after matchday 8.