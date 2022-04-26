Everything shows he wanted money - Azumah Nelson joins Ike Quartey's criticism of Gameboy Tagoe

International Boxing Hall of Famer, Azumah Nelson

Former WBC Super-featherweight champion Azumah Nelson has expressed his displeasure at lightweight boxer Emmanuel 'Gameboy' Tagoe for targeting money instead of beating American Ryan Garcia in the United States on April 9.



According to the three-time world champion, Tagoe lacked the needed skills and looked unprepared for the bout.



He explained that 'Gameboy' who talked big prior to the bout ended up running away from his opponent in the ring after realizing boxing was not for the weak.

“He was just running. He was not prepared; he didn’t train well and was scared of Garcia. Boxing is not for the weak, so if you are scared don’t go into boxing,” he told Graphic Sports in an interview.



Tagoe lost in a unanimous decision to American boxer Ryan Garcia in the United States on April 9. Following the loss, Gameboy made excuses that he injured his right hand prior to the bout but still had to fight.



The International Boxing Hall of Famer in his observation of the fight concluded that the Ghanaian boxer’s aim was to grab the cash.



“Gameboy didn’t throw his hand and showed anything like a fighter, his demeanour in the ring suggested that he didn’t come to fight but he wanted the money.”



Azumah urged boxers to include experienced trainers and technical handlers when going into international bouts but stated that the attitude of some boxers makes it impossible to mentor them.

