Ex-Arsenal defender warns club to do everything possible to prevent Partey getting injured

Partey scored against Spurs on Saturday

Former England and Arsenal defender Matthew Upson has cautioned Mikel Arteta he must do everything possible to prevent Thomas Partey sustaining another injury if the Gunners are to maintain a title challenge.

Partey has already missed four games due to injury this season, including his side’s only defeat of the campaign so far at Old Trafford against Manchester United.



The Ghanaian midfielder scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Tottenham in north London derby at the Emirates stadium on Saturday.



"He was man of the match for me,’ former Arsenal defender Upson told Stadium Astro. "I thought he was excellent, obviously in terms of the goal contribution which is a big deal for a defensive midfield player.

"But just the simplicity. He’s that rock in midfield, that anchor allowing Xhaka to go and pick up those positions, allowing Odegaard to drift into those roles, knowing they’ve got the responsibility of someone like him sat behind them."



He added, "Today he was excellent involved in a lot of passing in the build-up, to me that’s a man of the match performance from a midfield player."



"Definitely, it’s a big thing they have to achieve. Whether that’s the manage his minutes, adjust his training schedule, whatever they need to do I feel they have to keep him fit ready for occasions like today."