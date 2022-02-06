Ex-Arsenal man Emmanuel Frimpong slams GFA on Chris Hughton: You got yourself in this mess

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong believes the aberrations of the Ghana Football Association forced the Government to impose Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.

The Kurt Okraku administration has scored low marks after their two previous appointments backfire.



CK Akonnor was the first to be appointed in January 2020 but the ex-Ghana captain got fired 21 months later following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



His successor was Milovan Rajevac, returning for a second spell, who led Ghana's calamitous 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Rajevac failed to weave his magic as the Black Stars got evicted at the group stage without a win in three matches.



This cost him his job.



Some government grandees are reported to have led negotiations with the former English Premier League manager to replace the Serbian.

Against the wish of the current Ghana FA hierarchy, the former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton manager will be named substantive national team next week.



Hughton will be assisted by Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko.



He expected to led the team in March's two-legged final World Cup qualifier against West African rivals Nigeria.



Many have described this move by government as interference but Frimpong says the Okraku-led administration have themselves to blame.



''The Ghana Football Association got themselves into this mess. They are the reason why the Government is deciding as to who to become the Black Stars coach,'' Frimpong said on GTV Sports Plus.



''They were given the chance and on two occasions they failed the nation.''