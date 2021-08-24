Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong wants Mikel Arteta to resign over poor performance

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong wants Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to resign from his post over poor performance.

The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the 2021/22 English Premier League losing their opening two matches.



They lost against Premier League newcomers Brentford and Chelsea at the Emirate Stadium last weekend.



Frimpong, who featured for the London-based club under Arsene Wenger has clamoured for the resignation of Mikel Arteta.

Last Sunday, Arsenal lost 2-0 on home turf to the Blues courtesy, Romelu Lukaku, and Reece James and in a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Ghanaian international has clamoured to the resignation of Arteta from the club over an unimpressive performance.



“Arteta should be man enough and just pack his bags this is utterly disgraceful on all levels,” Emmanuel Frimpong tweeted.



