Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit calls on club to get backup for Thomas Partey in January

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to sign a backup for Thomas Partey in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Partey has already missed four games due to injury this season, including his side’s only defeat of the campaign so far at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Tottenham in north London derby at the Emirates stadium last Saturday.

"I’ve been very impressed by Grant [Xhaka] and Partey this season, they bossed the midfield against Spurs. But they can’t do it on their own," Emmanuel Petit told Compare.bet.

"Especially if there are injuries. Arsenal need another holding midfielder. I’m not convinced by the other options, like Elneny. In the next transfer window, they should definitely be active in looking for another midfielder."

Partey has made five appearances and scored one goal for Arsenal across all competitions this season.

